Telangana
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely in Telangana in next 7 days: Met
Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at few places or at isolated places in Telangana during the next seven days, Meteorological Centre said on Monday.
In a daily weather report here, it said sustainable surface winds ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at a few places in the state during the next 3 days.
The southwest monsoon has been weak in Telangana.
Rain occurred at many places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.