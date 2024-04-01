Telangana

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely in Telangana on Apr 6-7: Met

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana on April 6 and 7, Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said the maximum temperatures is likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees celsius at isolated places in the state during the next five days.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail in Telangana during the same period.

The highest maximum temperature of 41.2 degree celsius was recorded at Nizamabad on Sunday, the report added.

