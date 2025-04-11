Link PAN with Aadhaar Before This Date or Your PAN May Become Inoperative – Check the Easy Process

New Delhi: A major update has been issued for Aadhaar-PAN card holders. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released a notification. It states that individuals who applied for a PAN card using their Aadhaar Enrollment ID on or before October 1, 2024, must update their Aadhaar number with the Income Tax Department by December 31, 2025.

Also Read: Land Acquisition Challenges Threaten Future of H City Corridor

Why is this being done?

The goal is to ensure linking of PAN and Aadhaar. As per Section 139AA(2A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, those who applied for PAN with an Aadhaar Enrollment ID before October 1, 2024, are required to update their Aadhaar number.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online:

Visit the official website: www.incometax.gov.in Click on the “Link Aadhaar” option. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number. Verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Once verified, your PAN will be linked to Aadhaar.

Offline linking process:

Collect copies of your PAN card, Aadhaar card, and a linking form (downloadable from the IT website). Visit your nearest PAN service center or Income Tax office. Submit the self-attested documents and receive an acknowledgment receipt.

Important Note:

Ensure your name, date of birth, and other details match in both PAN and Aadhaar.

Fix any discrepancies before linking.

No Penalty for Now:

If you applied for your PAN using Aadhaar Enrollment ID on or before October 1, 2024, you have until December 31, 2025, to complete the linking without paying any penalty.

What happens if you don’t link by the deadline?

Your PAN will become inoperative.

ITRs filed without a linked PAN will be invalid.

TDS/TCS rates may increase.

You won’t be able to submit Form 15G or 15H.

👉 To avoid these issues, complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking before the deadline.