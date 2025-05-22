Liquor Case a Sham to Weaken Charges Against Chandrababu Naidu: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday denounced the recently revived liquor scam investigation as a politically motivated act. He alleged that the case is a diversionary tactic aimed at weakening the existing charges against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Liquor Scam Case Fabricated to Distract from Real Offenses: Jagan

Addressing a press conference, Jagan claimed that the TDP-led NDA government fabricated charges in the liquor scam to nullify the strong case against CM Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently out on bail. He criticized the ruling government for allegedly targeting YSRCP leaders and officials with baseless accusations.

SIT Investigation is One-Sided, Says Former CM

Referring to the ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Jagan questioned the credibility of statements and confessions being recorded, saying they hold no value when the YSRCP has documentary proof of wrongdoing during Naidu’s previous tenure (2014–2019). He also highlighted that the arrests of minor staff not linked to APSBCL (Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited) show an intent to deflect attention from Naidu’s alleged involvement.

Also Read: Health Tips | Are You Feeding Milk to Your Baby in a Plastic Bottle? Experts Warn of Serious Health Risks if You Don’t Stop Now!

Chandrababu Framing Others With Same Charges He Faces

Jagan pointed out that the current liquor scam charges echo those Chandrababu Naidu himself faces from his earlier term. “He is trying to whitewash his misdeeds by shifting blame onto others,” Jagan said.

Allegations Against SIT and TDP Leadership

Jagan dismissed the statements of former APSBCL MD Vasudev Reddy and MP Vijayasai Reddy as attempts to deflect attention. He claimed that YSRCP leader Raj Kasireddy was added to the case only because he refused to bow to political pressure.

He challenged the coalition government to prove the involvement of YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, who was accused of participating in key liquor policy meetings. “No proof has been provided so far,” he said.

YSRCP vs Delhi Liquor Scam Comparison

Drawing comparisons, Jagan said, “The Delhi liquor scam involved privatizing liquor sales, while the YSRCP government did the opposite—centralizing the trade for better regulation and transparency.”

Serious Accusations Against Chandrababu Naidu

Jagan further accused Naidu of:

Rigging liquor shop tenders

Inflating commissions post-allocation without cabinet approval

Favoring five select distilleries, awarding them 69% of orders

Waiving privilege fees, resulting in a ₹5 crore loss to the exchequer

He alleged these actions were orchestrated to benefit a private mafia syndicate tied to Naidu’s political network.

Unregulated Liquor Sales and Public Losses Under TDP

Jagan claimed that under the current TDP government, liquor sales lack transparency. “New, previously unseen brands are sold at inflated prices and are always available—clear indicators of a nexus between the government and private distilleries,” he said.

YSRCP to Observe ‘Betrayal Day’ on June 4

Criticizing the coalition for failing to meet electoral promises, Jagan announced that June 4 will be observed as ‘Betrayal Day’ to expose the government’s failures and alleged deceptions post-elections.