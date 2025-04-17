Liquor Price Hike in Telangana: Revanth Reddy Government Plans Another Increase Soon

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is reportedly preparing to increase liquor prices across the state. After already hiking beer prices by 15% earlier this year, the government is now considering raising prices on other liquor brands.

Liquor Bottles Over ₹500 May See 10% Price Hike

According to sources, the proposed hike would exclude cheap liquor but affect bottles priced over ₹500. The hike could be at least 10%, which would result in an increase of ₹50 or more per bottle. This move is part of the government’s strategy to generate additional revenue for the state.

Final Decision After Excise Department Review

The government is currently reviewing various pricing models with excise officials. Once the review is completed, the final proposal will be submitted to the state cabinet for approval. The models under review will also include estimates on how much additional revenue each pricing strategy could bring.

Expected Revenue Boost of ₹2,000 Crore Annually

Officials estimate that the new liquor price hike could fetch the Telangana government at least ₹2,000 crore in additional revenue per year. This estimate is based on current consumption patterns and expected pricing strategies.

Beer Prices Already Increased in February 2025

This proposed price hike follows the February 2025 increase in beer prices by 15%, which led to a hike of ₹20 to ₹30 per bottle. The decision was made based on a committee’s review of pricing in neighboring states and requests from manufacturers.