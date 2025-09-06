Liquor Shops to Remain Closed in Hyderabad for 2 Days

Secunderabad: In view of the ongoing Ganesh idol immersions, the Excise Department has announced the closure of all liquor outlets in the Secunderabad region over the weekend. The move is aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring peaceful conduct of the immersion festivities.

Excise Inspector Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday stated that all bars, wine shops, and toddy outlets falling under the jurisdiction of the Secunderabad Excise Police Station will remain closed from Saturday morning until 6 PM on Sunday, September 7.

“This decision has been taken to avoid any untoward incidents during the large-scale public gatherings associated with Vinayaka immersions,” said CI Jaganmohan Reddy. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the order.”

He further added that special vigil is being maintained on belt shops—illegal outlets known for selling liquor without proper licenses. “If anyone is found selling liquor against government regulations, the public is urged to immediately report it to the authorities,” he appealed.

Excise Sub-Inspectors Damodar, Anjaiah, and Navaneetha are closely monitoring the situation on the ground and conducting regular inspections to ensure compliance. Flying squads have also been deployed to check unauthorized sale and transportation of alcohol.

The restrictions come as thousands of devotees are expected to participate in Ganesh idol processions and immersions over the weekend in various parts of Secunderabad and Hyderabad. Authorities have taken extensive security and traffic control measures to facilitate smooth celebrations.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the administration and help maintain a peaceful and festive atmosphere during the religious event.