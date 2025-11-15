Little Chefs Bake Muffins on Children’s Day at Bakers’ Fun

Hyderabad: Bakers’ Fun in Tellapur celebrated Children’s Day with a fun-filled and interactive baking session, where young participants got a hands-on experience in the kitchen under the guidance of Celebrity Chef Sonali Metra.

Around 40 children from Grades 2 to 8 participated in the event, which aimed to ignite creativity and culinary skills in young minds. Each child was welcomed with a baking apron and chef’s cap, embracing the spirit of becoming a “little chef” for the day.

Chef Sonali Metra, known for her judging roles at international culinary competitions, personally guided the children through the preparation of muffins and cupcakes. From measuring ingredients and mixing batter to baking and decorating their creations, the children actively participated in every step under her supervision.

The young bakers were thrilled to prepare their own treats for the first time, adding cream and toppings to their muffins and cupcakes with great enthusiasm. The event also included a Children’s Day cake-cutting ceremony, with Chef Sonali Metra and all participants joining in the celebration.

Bakers’ Fun Director Harika thanked the children and highlighted the importance of fostering creativity and culinary curiosity from an early age. Each participant received special goodies as a memento of the day.

The event successfully combined fun, learning, and the joy of cooking, making Children’s Day a truly memorable occasion for all the little chefs.