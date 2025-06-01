“Little Steps Big Dreams” Marathon Empowers Young Minds

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of community spirit, VeeVibe in collaboration with Ahamprana Foundation organized the “Little Steps Big Dreams” marathon for kids aged 5-12. The event aimed to promote education for all, with a unique twist – for every registration, a school bag was donated to an underprivileged child.

A whopping 900 kids and parents participated in the marathon, showcasing their enthusiasm and energy. The event was a huge success, thanks to the meticulous planning and execution by organizers Raaga Veena Sajja and Praveen Kumar Tangella.

Vega Jewellers, a renowned name in the jewelry industry, was the title sponsor of the event, while Sid’s Farm also lent its support as a sponsor. Their contribution played a significant role in making the event a grand success.

During the event, the organizers also announced their upcoming initiative scheduled for Dussehra, generating excitement among the attendees. The “Little Steps Big Dreams” marathon was not just a fun-filled event but also a meaningful initiative that promoted the importance of education and giving back to the community.

The event concluded on a high note, with participants and spectators alike leaving with smiles on their faces and a sense of fulfillment in their hearts.