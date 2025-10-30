Live Bullet Found in Passenger’s Bag at Shamshabad Airport, Tension Erupts

Hyderabad: A security scare broke out at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad after a live bullet was discovered in a passenger’s luggage during a routine security check.

According to reports, the passenger, identified as Vishal, had arrived in Hyderabad from Kolkata on an IndiGo flight (6E-6709) earlier in the day. After landing, he was preparing to board another flight to Bengaluru when CISF personnel detected a live .33 bullet in his bag during the pre-boarding security screening.

The discovery immediately triggered alert among security officials, who detained Vishal for questioning. Airport police were informed, and the bullet was seized as part of the investigation.

Authorities are now probing how the live ammunition ended up in the passenger’s possession and whether he had any license or documentation for it. Further inquiry is underway to determine if the incident was accidental or involved any deliberate intent.

Normal airport operations continued without disruption following the incident.