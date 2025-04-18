Hyderabad: Lizard Tail Found in Cold Drink at Highway Restaurant: Shocking Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A disturbing incident has come to light from a restaurant located on NH65 highway near Sanga Reddy, close to Hyderabad. A man, while enjoying a cold drink at the establishment, was horrified to discover what he claims to be a severed lizard’s tail inside the beverage bottle — after he had already consumed half of it.

Unsettling Discovery Caught on Camera

According to the victim, he and his friends had stopped at the highway-side restaurant for refreshments. It was only after partially finishing the cold drink that he noticed something unusual in the bottle. He decided to pour the remaining contents into a tray — and to his shock, a mutilated tail resembling that of a lizard surfaced. A video capturing the moment has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern.

No Response Yet from the Beverage Company

The consumer, visibly shaken, shared the incident online, warning others about potential food safety issues. As of now, there has been no official response from the cold drink company involved. The footage has drawn outrage online, with many calling for strict action against both the restaurant and the beverage brand.

Past Incidents Raise Serious Food Safety Concerns

This is not an isolated case. In 2022, a similar incident occurred in Ahmedabad where a consumer found a dead lizard floating in a soft drink served at a McDonald’s outlet. That episode led to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation sealing the outlet, citing public health concerns.

Public Health Fears Intensify

The latest case once again highlights the urgent need for stringent food safety checks and regular hygiene inspections at eateries and beverage manufacturing units. The victim is reportedly considering filing a complaint with the concerned food safety authorities in Telangana.

Health officials are yet to comment on the situation, and the public awaits a thorough investigation and accountability.