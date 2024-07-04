LK Advani discharged from hospital

National

BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital here on Thursday evening, sources said.

New Delhi: BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital here on Thursday evening, sources said.

The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.

Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 pm, the sources said.

The sources had said his condition remained stable after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.

