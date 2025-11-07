Lloyds Offshore Global Services Sets National Record with 100,000 Kg Rice Donation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a landmark act of corporate philanthropy, Lloyds Offshore Global Services Pvt Ltd, the technology and innovation arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has donated a historic 100,000 kilograms of rice in a single day to support communities across Hyderabad. This record-setting initiative, carried out on November 6, marks a new national benchmark in corporate social responsibility.

The donation was made possible through a combined effort of the company and its employees, with staff contributing 50,000 kilograms of rice and the organization matching the contribution, bringing the total to 1 lakh kg. The rice was distributed among 55 trusted NGO centers, ensuring that thousands of beneficiaries across the city received aid while raising awareness about food access challenges in local communities.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Sirisha Voruganti, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Lloyds Technology Centre, said, “This initiative reflects our core values and our unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.

At Lloyds, we believe true progress is measured not just by business success, but by the positive impact we create in society. I’m proud of our teams and partners who came together to make this possible.”

The initiative received strong support from the leadership team, including Dr. Vipul Singh, Director & Head of HR – People & Places, demonstrating the company-wide commitment to social responsibility. Lloyds Offshore Global Services Pvt Ltd has reaffirmed its pledge to continue expanding its community outreach through strategic social initiatives in the future.

Also Read: Singareni CMD Calls for Boost in Coal Production and Safety Measures

About Lloyds Technology Centre (LTC):

Lloyds Technology Centre, based in Hyderabad, is the India-based technology and innovation hub of Lloyds Banking Group, the UK’s largest digital bank. LTC plays a strategic role in driving global digital transformation using advanced technologies such as AI, cloud computing, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

With a workforce of over 3,800 employees, LTC delivers engineering excellence, fosters innovation, and promotes inclusive growth. While LTC does not provide financial services in India, it remains a vital component of Lloyds’ global technology strategy.