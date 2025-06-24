Loan Help Coming for Students, Women, Farmers, and Small Traders

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) has announced plans to intensify awareness programmes, particularly aimed at small entrepreneurs in the MSME sector, while reinforcing the implementation of key central government financial schemes.

The decisions came during a high-level SLBC meeting on Monday, attended by top banking officials and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who stressed the need for inclusive financial access and improved service outreach in underbanked regions of Telangana.

Mandatory Loan Support for SC/STs and Women

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy directed that each bank branch in Telangana must sanction loans annually to at least one SC or ST community individual and one woman borrower. This move aims to ensure social equity in banking services and promote financial empowerment.

Push for Central Government Schemes in Telangana

The SLBC agreed to strengthen the reach of central schemes including:

PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Mudra Yojana

PM SVANidhi (Street Vendor) Scheme

These schemes target artisans, small businesses, and street vendors, providing them with collateral-free term loans and working capital assistance.

Banking Services See Significant Growth Since 2014

According to officials, the number of bank branches in Telangana has risen from 6,000 in 2014 to 6,600 in 2024. Additionally, over 80,900 banking correspondents now serve in rural areas, delivering doorstep financial services.

This expansion is aimed at bridging the financial gap in remote and semi-urban areas, helping more citizens gain access to essential services like education loans, housing loans, Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs), and SHG loans.

Agricultural Credit Sees 5-Fold Jump in Telangana

Minister Kishan Reddy highlighted the surge in agricultural lending, which has increased from ₹27,676 crore in 2013–14 to ₹1,37,346 crore in 2024–25. He said the growth reflects the Centre’s strong commitment to farmers through schemes and credit support.

However, he criticized the Telangana state government for delays in implementing the ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, stating that nearly 15,000 farmers associated with Telangana Grameena Banks are still waiting for relief.

SLBC to Monitor Loan Waiver Implementation

The committee resolved to coordinate with the state government to expedite the pending farm loan waivers. Regular review meetings will be held to assess the progress of disbursement and redressal of grievances.

Emphasis on Public Awareness and Financial Literacy

SLBC members underlined the need for robust awareness campaigns to educate the public about:

Available loan products

Application procedures

Grievance redressal mechanisms

Special focus will be on expanding student loans, SHG financing, and housing credit for low-income families.