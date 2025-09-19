Local Body Polls Cannot Be Held Before September 30: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday indicated that holding local body elections before September 30 may not be feasible. Speaking to the media in Delhi, he said preparations and legal formalities make it difficult to conduct the polls within the stipulated time.

Addressing questions on the recent defections of MLAs, Revanth Reddy asserted that merely “covering the scarf” does not mean a change of party affiliation. He clarified that the final decision regarding the disqualification of defected MLAs rests with the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister further alleged that salaries of some MLAs who shifted allegiance were still being partly diverted to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). “Around Rs 5,000 from their salaries is going to the party, which proves their connection with the BRS,” he remarked.

He also recalled that former ministers Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) had previously requested time for party activities when the BRS commanded the support of 37 MLAs.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the government would act strictly within the constitutional framework on the issue of defections and ensure that due process is followed by the Speaker’s office.