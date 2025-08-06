Telangana

Local pond in Atma Koram mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district submerged

The heavy rains that lashed Telangana two days ago have affected normal life in the districts and towns. Several small ponds have been submerged while transport has also been affected.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum6 August 2025 - 16:22
Local pond in Atma Koram mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district submerged
Local pond in Atma Koram mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district submerged

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

The heavy rains that lashed Telangana two days ago have affected normal life in the districts and towns. Several small ponds have been submerged while transport has also been affected.

The local pond in Atma Koram mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district has been completely filled and the water has crossed the road adjoining the pond. Due to the submergence of the road, Atma Koram mandal has been cut off from other towns.

Transport of the local people has been affected. And people have been trapped in their area. The flow of water is quite fast and careless wahi can lead to any accident. The administration should review the situation here and ensure public safety measures.

Tags
Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum6 August 2025 - 16:22
Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
Back to top button