Local pond in Atma Koram mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district submerged

The heavy rains that lashed Telangana two days ago have affected normal life in the districts and towns. Several small ponds have been submerged while transport has also been affected.

The local pond in Atma Koram mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district has been completely filled and the water has crossed the road adjoining the pond. Due to the submergence of the road, Atma Koram mandal has been cut off from other towns.

Transport of the local people has been affected. And people have been trapped in their area. The flow of water is quite fast and careless wahi can lead to any accident. The administration should review the situation here and ensure public safety measures.