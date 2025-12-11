Lok Sabha erupts in chaos as BJP’s Anurag Thakur accuses Trinamool MP of smoking e-cigarette

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday briefly descended into uproar after BJP MP Anurag Thakur alleged that a Trinamool Congress MP had been using an e-cigarette inside the House premises.

Thakur raised the claim while speaking during a discussion on the “timber mafia” in Himachal Pradesh and urged Speaker Om Birla to take cognisance of what he described as a clear violation of rules, though he did not name the MP.

“I would like to ask you a question,” Thakur told the Chair, prompting Speaker Om Birla to interrupt him, saying, “You can’t ask me a question, you can insist.”

Thakur continued and said, “I would like to urge you, for the knowledge of the House, to clarify whether the e-cigarette, which is banned in the entire country, is allowed in the House premises?”

Birla responded, “No member is allowed to carry any kind of cigarette in the House.”

Immediately after the Speaker’s clarification, Thakur pointed towards the Opposition benches and claimed, “TMC MP is smoking. The TMC MP has been smoking it for days now. Is smoking cigarettes allowed in the House now? Sir, please get this issue checked.”

The allegation triggered a brief spell of chaos, as the members on the treasury benches demanded that MPs be checked for the alleged e-cigarette.

“How can someone smoke a cigarette while sitting in the House?” they shouted, calling the situation “unacceptable”.

As Thakur persisted, Trinamool MPs retorted sharply, while several BJP members echoed the accusation from their seats, alleging that Trinamool members were violating the rules.

Speaker Birla reiterated that there was no rule or precedent allowing any MP to smoke inside the House.

“If such an incident is brought to my notice with clarity, appropriate action will follow,” he said.

Since 2019, there has been a nationwide ban on e-cigarettes as the Centre prohibited the production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes. In December 2019, both Houses of Parliament passed the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, cementing the ban into law.