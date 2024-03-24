Lok Sabha polls: Congress names 4 more candidates in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Congress on Saturday named four more candidates in Maharashtra in its fourth list of 45 nominees for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has fielded Vikas Thakre in Nagpur; Prashant Y. Padore in Bhandara-Gondiya;

Rashmi S. Barve in Ramtek (SC), and Namdev D. Kirsan in Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST).

Recently, the Congress announced its list of 8 candidates in Maharashtra, taking the total to 12 so far. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, the second highest in the country.

The other Maha Vikas Aghadi allies like Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) are yet to declare their Lok Sabha polls nominees.