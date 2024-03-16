South India

Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19

Lok Sabha elections will be held in Tamil Nadu in a single phase on April 19.

M.A.Azmi
1 minute read
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19

Chennai: Lok Sabha elections will be held in Tamil Nadu in a single phase on April 19.

Related Stories
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Umbrella Body of Civil Societies in Bengal to Support TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
JD-U’s Dual Approach: Part of INDIA Bloc, Yet Campaigning Solo
BJP Decides Against Forming Alliances with Any Party in Telangana for LS Polls
Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea for urgent implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced in Delhi on Saturday.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The Election Commission of India will open 24×7 control rooms in all the district magistrate’s offices in the state for the polls.

The poll panel will also take stringent measures against children being used during the election campaign.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
M.A.Azmi
1 minute read
Back to top button