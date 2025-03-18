Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wrapping Up Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’: “Will Forever Cherish This Amazing Experience”

Chennai:

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has officially wrapped up the highly anticipated action entertainer ‘Coolie’, starring Superstar Rajinikanth. Expressing his gratitude and excitement, the filmmaker shared that working on this project has been an unforgettable journey.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares His Thoughts on ‘Coolie’

The ace director, known for delivering blockbuster hits, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his feelings about completing the film.

“IT’S A WRAP FOR #COOLIE. What an incredible experience it has been traveling with @rajinikanth sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, #SathyaRaj sir, #SoubinShahir sir, @shrutihaasan, and the entire team. Will forever cherish this amazing experience,” he wrote.

Grand Wrap-Up Celebration for ‘Coolie’

Late on Monday night, Sun Pictures, the production house backing the film, shared a special video clip announcing the wrap-up. The film’s crew also celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake on the sets.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

‘Coolie’ is expected to be a high-octane action thriller with an ensemble cast featuring:

Rajinikanth in the lead

in the lead Telugu star Nagarjuna

Kannada star Upendra

Malayalam star Soubin Shahir

Tamil actor Sathyaraj

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (rumored cameo)

(rumored cameo) Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR in key roles

Technical Crew Behind ‘Coolie’

The film boasts a stellar technical team:

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander Cinematography: Girish Gangadharan

Girish Gangadharan Editing: Philomin Raj

Philomin Raj Production: Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures

Sathyaraj & Rajinikanth Reunite After 38 Years

A major highlight of ‘Coolie’ is the reunion of Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth, who last shared screen space in the 1986 superhit ‘Mr. Bharath’. Notably, Sathyaraj had previously declined roles in Rajinikanth’s films like ‘Enthiran’ and ‘Sivaji’, making this collaboration even more special.

What to Expect from ‘Coolie’

The film, Rajinikanth’s 171st, revolves around gold smuggling and has generated massive buzz. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj has clarified that ‘Coolie’ will be a standalone film and not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

With expectations soaring, ‘Coolie’ promises to be a power-packed entertainer featuring Rajinikanth in his signature mass avatar. Fans eagerly await further updates and the film’s official release date.