Look Who Shahid Kapoor Bumped into After His Reunion with Kareena Kapoor!

Mumbai: After making headlines for his much-talked-about reunion with Kareena Kapoor, actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with another close companion—his brother, Ishaan Khatter.

On Wednesday, the Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of his unexpected meeting with Ishaan on set. Shahid, who made a surprise visit to Ishaan’s workplace, expressed that his younger brother is not just family but also one of his closest friends.

Playful Moments Between the Kapoor Brothers

In the first photo, Shahid can be seen holding Ishaan’s hand while engaging in a conversation. Adding a humorous touch, he captioned the post:

“Bumping into brother at work and behaving like sahelis.”

Another adorable black-and-white picture captures Shahid pinching Ishaan’s cheeks, with a red heart emoji symbolizing their strong bond.

Shahid and Kareena’s Viral Reunion at IIFA 2025

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor recently grabbed headlines at IIFA 2025, where he had an unexpected reunion with his former girlfriend, Kareena Kapoor.

During a press conference, the duo was spotted sharing a warm hug and engaging in a conversation. This moment was particularly significant, as it marked the first time in years that Shahid and Kareena appeared comfortable together in public.

Past Encounters: Awkward Moments to Friendly Conversations

Their IIFA 2025 reunion stands in contrast to their last public encounter at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2024 in Mumbai. At the event, Kareena briefly interacted with Raj & DK while Shahid stood nearby, sporting an awkward smile.

A Look Back at Shahid and Kareena’s Relationship

Shahid and Kareena were once one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, dating for several years before parting ways in 2007. They starred together in multiple films, including:

Fida

Chup Chup Ke

36 China Town

Milenge Milenge

Jab We Met (Directed by Imtiaz Ali)

Following their breakup, Kareena Kapoor went on to marry Saif Ali Khan, and the couple now has two sons. Shahid Kapoor later tied the knot with Mira Rajput, with whom he shares a son and a daughter.

Conclusion

From a viral reunion with Kareena Kapoor to a brotherly moment with Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor continues to remain in the spotlight. His playful camaraderie with Ishaan has delighted fans, proving that their bond goes beyond just family ties.