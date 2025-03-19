Lookout Notices Issued for 69 Bangladeshi Infiltrators with Fake Indian Passports

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have issued lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators who fraudulently obtained Indian passports by using forged documents. These individuals are suspected to have entered India illegally through porous borders at various points in time.

The lookout notices were issued due to concerns that these infiltrators are still hiding in the country, particularly in West Bengal, and may attempt to flee to other nations. This development follows the unearthing of fake passport rackets in the state, with the identities of these infiltrators being exposed during investigations.

Alert Issued to Border and Immigration Agencies

As part of the ongoing investigation, various departments, including immigration, customs, and border guard agencies, have been alerted. These agencies have received detailed information regarding the 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators, with hopes of preventing their escape.

The investigation suggests that the 69 infiltrators could belong to two distinct categories. The first group consists of individuals identified as “economic refugees,” whose primary intent for entering India was to seek better livelihood opportunities.

The second group, however, is believed to have possible connections with underground terror groups operating from Bangladesh. Investigators suspect that some of these infiltrators may have crossed into India with nefarious motives, potentially setting up sleeper cells in West Bengal.

Fake Passport Rackets Exposed in West Bengal

Last week, the Kolkata Police filed a charge sheet at a local court regarding the fake passport rackets in West Bengal. The charge sheet named 130 individuals, of which 120 were Bangladeshi nationals and the rest were Indian citizens.

The Bangladeshi nationals are accused of producing fake Indian passports using forged documents and paying substantial amounts of money. Indian nationals, on the other hand, have been implicated for facilitating the process by arranging fake identity documents, including passports, for these illegal infiltrators.

Key Figures in Fake Passport Scheme

In the charge sheet, Abdul Hai, a retired assistant inspector previously attached to the security control organization of Kolkata Police, was named as a key conspirator. He is accused of clearing police verifications for at least 52 applications for fake passports in exchange for cash payments.

The Kolkata Police continue to investigate the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration and fake documentation rackets operating within the state.