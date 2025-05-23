“LoP or Nishan-e-Pakistan?”: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Operation Sindoor Remarks

New Delhi: In a sharp counterattack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks questioning the losses during Operation Sindoor and the government’s silence on Donald Trump’s mediation claims involving India and Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the Indian Armed Forces and providing rhetorical ammunition to Pakistan.

“Are you India’s Leader of Opposition or the Nishan-e-Pakistan of Pakistan?” Bhatia asked, in a scathing reference to the prestigious civilian award conferred by Pakistan.

BJP Defends Armed Forces, Cites Global Praise for Operation Sindoor

Bhatia highlighted the Indian military’s success in neutralizing terror threats and damaging Pakistani military infrastructure, stating that even Pakistan has acknowledged its losses.

“Mariam Nawaz, a senior Pakistani leader, admitted that India destroyed 11 airbases and nine terror hubs. While Pakistan is accepting defeat, Congress continues to deny our success,” Bhatia said.

He also criticized Rahul Gandhi’s persistent demand for casualty figures and details from Operation Sindoor, calling it an effort to “weaken the morale of the security forces.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Demands for Transparency Draw BJP Ire

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter), questioning why former US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed he brokered peace talks between India and Pakistan. Gandhi demanded the government clarify whether mediation was ever considered or authorized.

The BJP countered that both the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and the Air Marshal had already briefed the nation on May 11 with accurate data on Operation Sindoor’s results.

Congress Under Fire for Alleged ‘Anti-National’ Rhetoric

Bhatia further alleged that statements made by Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, who reportedly referred to the operation as a “chutput (small) war,” were being used in Pakistani Parliament to discredit India internationally.

“If anyone is betraying India, it is the Congress party. It is Rahul Gandhi,” Bhatia declared.

Political War of Words Intensifies Ahead of Polls

The BJP’s aggressive stance comes amid heightened political tensions ahead of crucial elections. Operation Sindoor has become a flashpoint, with the ruling party portraying it as a decisive anti-terror strike and the opposition demanding accountability and transparency.