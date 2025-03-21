4 Lorries Collide, Drivers Injured After Police Block Highway with Sudden Roadblock: Video

Warangal: A serious road accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday near Upparapalli Crossroad on the National Highway in Wardhannapet mandal, allegedly due to reckless action by the local police.

According to reports, Wardhannapet Sub-Inspector Chander abruptly blocked the highway by placing a police vehicle sideways in an attempt to stop passing lorries for inspection. The sudden obstruction left no time for the approaching drivers to react safely.

Caught off guard, the first lorry driver applied sudden brakes, resulting in a pile-up as three other lorries following closely behind rammed into each other in quick succession. In total, four lorries were involved in the collision.

Several drivers sustained injuries in the accident. The police immediately shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Locals and fellow drivers have criticized the police for what they called “overenthusiastic and dangerous conduct” that put commuters at risk. An inquiry is expected into the actions of the SI and the circumstances leading to the crash.