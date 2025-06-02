Lorry Falls Off Flyover in Telangana: Driver Killed, Cleaner Critically Injured

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident occurred in Telangana’s Sangareddy district when a truck lost control and fell off the Pothapur flyover near Zaheerabad town. The incident resulted in the death of the driver on the spot and left the cleaner critically injured.

Truck Carrying Iron Scrap Plunges Off Flyover

According to police reports, the truck was transporting iron scrap from Hyderabad to Bidar. While traveling on the flyover, the driver reportedly fell asleep, causing the vehicle to veer off the bridge and crash onto the service road below.

Driver Dies On the Spot, Cleaner Hospitalized

The truck was completely destroyed in the fall. The deceased driver, Ramana, hailed from Lingala in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. He was trapped in the cabin and died instantly due to severe injuries.

The cleaner, identified as Verisham, a resident of Nagasamudram village in Sri Sathya Sai district, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Police and Emergency Services Respond Swiftly

The Zaheerabad Town Police arrived at the scene immediately, carried out rescue operations, and began a formal investigation. Authorities are also checking if the truck had any mechanical issues contributing to the accident.