Lorry Overturns Near Aramghar Signal in Rajendranagar, Major Mishap Averted

According to reports, a lorry loaded with bags of pulses from Maharashtra was heading towards Begum Bazaar when the driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle overturned near the Aranghar signal.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 September 2025 - 15:49
A road accident took place at the Aramghar Loksa Road junction in Rajendranagar of Rangareddy districts this morning. According to reports, a lorry loaded with bags of pulses from Maharashtra was heading towards Begum Bazaar when the driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle overturned near the Aramghar signal. The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, but no major casualties were reported.

Since the incident occurred in the morning hours, there was not much traffic on the road, and a major tragedy was averted.

Upon receiving information from locals, the police immediately reached the spot and, with the help of a crane, moved the lorry to the roadside. The traffic police also arrived promptly and took timely action, ensuring that traffic was not disrupted.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
