Lorry Overturns Near Aramghar Signal in Rajendranagar, Major Mishap Averted

A road accident took place at the Aramghar Loksa Road junction in Rajendranagar of Rangareddy districts this morning. According to reports, a lorry loaded with bags of pulses from Maharashtra was heading towards Begum Bazaar when the driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle overturned near the Aramghar signal. The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, but no major casualties were reported.

Since the incident occurred in the morning hours, there was not much traffic on the road, and a major tragedy was averted.

Upon receiving information from locals, the police immediately reached the spot and, with the help of a crane, moved the lorry to the roadside. The traffic police also arrived promptly and took timely action, ensuring that traffic was not disrupted.