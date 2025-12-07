Lost Jewellery Bag Returned to Woman by Chandrayangutta Police

A woman from Charminar received great relief on Friday night after the Chandrayangutta Police quickly recovered her lost jewellery bag containing 3 tolas of gold and returned it safely. The police earned praise from locals for their swift and efficient action.

How the Jewellery Bag Was Lost

According to the details, Salman Begum, a resident of Charminar, was returning from her daughter’s home in Shaheen Nagar. She boarded a passenger auto late in the night with her jewellery bag placed behind her.

However:

She got down at Chandrayangutta ,

, Forgot the bag containing 3 tolas of gold ,

, And the auto left before she realised the loss.

Within minutes of walking away, she noticed the missing bag but the auto had already moved out of sight. Shocked and worried, she immediately approached the Chandrayangutta Police Station for help.

The police acted without delay. Using CCTV footage from nearby locations, the team:

Identified the auto involved,

Tracked the route through surveillance cameras,

Located the jewellery bag,

And returned it to Salman Begum the same night.

The timely tracing of the bag prevented a major financial loss for the woman.

Police Earn Praise for Their Prompt Action

Chandrayangutta Police have been appreciated by the public for demonstrating quick, responsible policing. Locals noted that the swift response boosted confidence in the department’s commitment to public safety.

The incident highlights how quick police response and effective CCTV monitoring made it possible to recover the lost jewellery bag within hours. The successful action by Chandrayangutta Police ensured that the gold was safely returned, making this a reassuring example of community-friendly policing in Hyderabad.