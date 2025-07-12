67 Lost Mobile Phones Recovered by Hyderabad Police, Handed Over to Owners

Lost Mobile Phones Recovered by Hyderabad Police: In a commendable initiative to strengthen public trust and ensure efficient citizen services, the Hyderabad City Police, under the Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills Divisions, have successfully recovered and returned 67 missing or lost mobile phones to their rightful owners.

Lost Mobile Phones Recovered by Hyderabad Police: Recovery Drive Led by ACP S. Venkat Reddy

The recovery and handover were conducted under the supervision of Sri S. Venkat Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police for Banjara Hills Division and In-charge for Jubilee Hills Division. The recovered phones were officially returned to complainants during a formal event held earlier today.

Tech-Driven Investigations Yield Results

Police teams leveraged technical tools such as IMEI tracking, CEIR portal data, and field investigations to locate the lost devices. The meticulous work of the investigating officers played a key role in the successful recovery drive.

Officers Behind the Success

The following officers and staff were instrumental in the operation:

Sri S.M. Basheer Ahmed , Detective Inspector, Banjara Hills

, Detective Inspector, Banjara Hills Sri D. Srinivas , Detective Inspector, Masab Tank

, Detective Inspector, Masab Tank Sri Md. Yasin Ali , Sub-Inspector, Banjara Hills

, Sub-Inspector, Banjara Hills Sri Surender, Sub-Inspector, Banjara Hills

Additionally, crime staff from Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Jubilee Hills, and Film Nagar police stations actively contributed to the initiative.

Division-Wise Breakdown of Recovered Phones

Banjara Hills Police Station – 19 mobile phones

– 19 mobile phones Masab Tank Police Station – 17 mobile phones

– 17 mobile phones Jubilee Hills Police Station – 22 mobile phones

– 22 mobile phones Film Nagar Police Station – 9 mobile phones

Police Urge Citizens to Report Losses Promptly

ACP Sri S. Venkat Reddy applauded the dedication of the teams and emphasized the importance of community cooperation. He urged citizens to promptly report any lost or stolen mobile phones by:

Calling DIAL 100

Filing online complaints via the Telangana Police website or at MeeSeva centers

Continued Commitment to Public Service

This initiative reflects the Hyderabad City Police’s ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficient public service. The department reaffirmed its pledge to continue using technology and teamwork to serve and protect citizens across the city.

