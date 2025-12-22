Hyderabad Horror, Love Dispute Turns Violent, Teen Critically Injured as Internal Organs Were Exposed in Brutal Attack

In a shocking attempted murder case in Balapur, a 17-year-old boy was brutally attacked with knives by his own friends as Internal Organs Were Exposed following a love dispute. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday under the limits of Balapur Police Station, sending shockwaves across the area.

The injured teenager is currently undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital, where doctors have described his condition as critical.

Knife Attack in Balapur Police Station Limits

According to police, the victim has been identified as Rehan (17). The attack took place at around 2:30 am in Errakunta, under the Rachakonda Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Rehan was allegedly attacked by his friends Shahnawaz and Moiz, who reportedly assaulted him indiscriminately with knives.

What Led to the Attack?

Three friends travelled together from Vattepally after attending a function

after attending a function They reached Errakunta late at night

late at night A heated argument broke out among them

The argument escalated into a violent knife attack

Rehan suffered severe injuries and collapsed

He was immediately rushed to Osmania Hospital for emergency treatment.

Love Affair Cited as Main Reason

Preliminary investigation suggests that the main motive behind the attack was a love affair involving a girl. Police believe personal rivalry and jealousy led to the violent assault.

Further details regarding the relationship angle are still being verified.

Police Register Case, Investigation On

After receiving information, the Balapur Police Station registered a case of attempt to murder and launched an investigation.

Statements of witnesses are being recorded

Efforts are on to trace and question the accused

More details are expected as the probe progresses

Victim’s Condition Remains Critical

Doctors at Osmania Hospital confirmed that Rehan suffered multiple stab wounds. His condition remains serious, and he is under close medical observation.

