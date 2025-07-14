Love Samosas and Jalebis? Govt Says They May Be Harming You More Than You Think

New Delhi: In a bold move to address India’s rising obesity crisis, the Health Ministry has directed all government canteens and restaurants to display warning boards highlighting the sugar, oil, and fat content in popular food items like samosas, jalebis, pizzas, and burgers. Health experts are calling this step a game-changer for public awareness and the Fit India Movement.

These “oil and sugar boards” are modeled after tobacco warnings on cigarette packets, aiming to alert the public about the nutritional risks of high-calorie foods.

Awareness About Hidden Calories in Everyday Foods

The directive mandates digital and poster displays showing the sugar and oil content in commonly consumed foods such as:

Samosas

Jalebis

Pakoras

Kachoris

Banana chips

Soft drinks

Chocolate pastries

These boards also explain the health risks posed by these items and outline recommended daily intake of sugar and fat.

“The colourful posters will tell how much sugar and oil is hidden in the breakfast we eat every day,” said Dr. Amar Amle, a cardiologist from Nagpur.

Obesity Crisis in India: A Growing Public Health Challenge

Dr. Amle further highlighted that obesity in India is a silent epidemic, projected to reach 449 million (44.9 crore) people by 2050.

“This step of the government is highly commendable. It will help in curbing obesity and related health conditions,” he added.

The boards are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India initiative, focusing on early prevention and healthier lifestyle choices.

Regulatory Push and Political Support

Milind Deora, Member of Parliament, praised the move on social media platform X, noting that a Parliamentary Subordinate Legislation Committee is currently reviewing the FSSAI’s framework to combat the obesity crisis.

“We have unanimously advocated uniform regulations across all food categories, including alcohol, so Indian food isn’t unfairly targeted while MNCs continue to market Western junk unchecked,” Deora stated.

Schools Join the Campaign Against Sugar

Earlier in May 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a directive to install sugar warning boards in schools, promoting nutritional education among children.

Experts say that this aligns with global public health goals and will help reduce non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like:

Type 2 diabetes

Hypertension

Heart disease

Stroke

Certain cancers

Experts Call for Early Nutritional Awareness

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener of the Research Cell at Kerala State IMA, stressed the importance of early dietary education.