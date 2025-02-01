‘Loveyapa’ Promotions: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Relish Pune’s Misal Pav

Mumbai: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are sparing no effort in promoting their upcoming romantic entertainer, Loveyapa. The duo recently visited Pune, where they celebrated the local culture by savoring the beloved dish, Misal Pav.

Promoting Loveyapa in Pune

The Maharaj actor Junaid Khan chose a leather jacket paired with a black shirt for his outing, while the Archies actress Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in a black and white checkered dress. Their trip to Pune was a part of their ongoing promotional tour, which included stops in Mumbai and Lucknow.

Farah Khan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Experience

Farah Khan, who choreographed both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor for Loveyapa, shared her emotional connection to working with them. The Om Shanti Om director reflected, “It was a surreal experience because literally, I think I was working with Aamir in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ and after that Junaid was born. We all had gone to his house with Mansoor and everybody to congratulate him. Same with Sridevi also, I was quite close to her, Boney, and the whole Kapoor family. For me, it was very wonderful.”

She added, “It just feels weird that I’ve been around for so long. I don’t feel it. It’s just that when I shoot with these guys, I realize that, oh my god, I started my career with Aamir and now I’m choreographing his son.”

Loveyapa Details

Produced by Phantom Studios in association with AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Love Today. The film stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles, with Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, and others playing important parts.

Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan, and the core team behind the film includes editor Antara Lahiri, cinematographer Rajesh Nare, and screenwriter Sneha Desai.

Fans can catch Loveyapa in cinemas on 7th February 2025.