Lower Your Cholesterol, Save Your Memory? New Study Sparks Hope in Dementia Battle

London – Cholesterol-lowering drugs commonly prescribed to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes may also offer protection against dementia, according to a large new study.

Statins, used by around 7 to 8 million people in the UK, have long been known for their role in cardiovascular health. But researchers in South Korea have now discovered that people with low levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol not only have healthier hearts but also face a significantly reduced risk of developing dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Lower Cholesterol, Lower Dementia Risk

The study, published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, analysed health data from over 570,000 individuals. It found that people with LDL cholesterol levels below 1.8 mmol/L had a 26% lower risk of dementia and a 28% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s compared to those with levels above 3.4 mmol/L.

LDL cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) is often labelled “bad” cholesterol because it can build up in the arteries, leading to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.

Statins Offer Added Protection

The study also revealed that statin use provided additional protection for people with already low LDL levels. Among those with LDL levels below 1.8 mmol/L, statins were linked to a 13% lower risk of dementia and a 12% lower risk of Alzheimer’s compared to those not using the medication.

Researchers concluded that “targeted LDL-C management” should be a key component in dementia prevention strategies, potentially guiding updates in clinical guidelines.

Experts Call for More Research

While the findings are promising, experts stress the need for further study. Dr Julia Dudley of Alzheimer’s Research UK said, “The study found that people with lower LDL levels had a reduced risk of dementia, and statins seemed to offer additional protection. But dementia risk is complex. We need clinical trials to better understand whether statins directly affect brain health.”

Dr Richard Oakley from the Alzheimer’s Society echoed the sentiment, adding, “This research strengthens the link between heart and brain health. But dementia is influenced by many factors, including genetics and lifestyle. It’s essential to consult your GP before making any changes to your medication.”

What This Means for Patients

The NHS recommends keeping LDL cholesterol below 4 mmol/L, and this study reinforces the importance of managing cholesterol—not only for heart health but potentially for preserving brain function as well.

Doctors emphasise that heart-healthy habits such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and regular health check-ups remain critical in the fight against both cardiovascular and cognitive decline.