LPG Cylinder Explosion at Ameerpet, Five Injured

Hyderabad: A devastating LPG cylinder explosion at a popular eatery in Ameerpet left five people injured in the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred at Crescent Cafe and Bakers around 5 AM, sending shockwaves through the bustling commercial hub. One individual sustained severe injuries, while four others suffered minor burns and trauma.

Explosion Causes Panic in Ameerpet

Eyewitnesses reported that the powerful blast shook nearby buildings and shattered glass windows in adjacent shops. Residents and early-morning commuters rushed to the scene, fearing a larger disaster. Firefighters and emergency response teams swiftly arrived to control the situation and prevent any further escalation.

Suspected Cause: LPG Leakage

Preliminary police investigations suggest that an LPG gas leakage may have triggered the explosion. Authorities are examining whether a faulty cylinder or improper handling of kitchen equipment led to the mishap. Experts from the fire department are conducting a thorough assessment to confirm the exact cause and ensure safety compliance at the establishment.

Rescue and Medical Assistance

Emergency responders transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. While four victims sustained moderate injuries, one individual remains in critical condition and is undergoing intensive care. Doctors have assured that all possible medical attention is being provided to stabilize their condition.

Police Investigation Underway

The Ameerpet police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Officials are questioning the hotel staff and inspecting safety protocols followed by the eatery. Authorities are also checking if the establishment had adhered to fire safety regulations and if negligence played a role in the explosion.

A case has been registered, and officials are awaiting forensic reports to determine further action. Law enforcement officers have urged businesses in the area to conduct thorough safety checks on their gas cylinders and kitchen equipment to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

Authorities Issue Safety Warning

Following the explosion, authorities have reiterated the importance of routine LPG cylinder maintenance and leak detection to avoid such accidents. Safety experts advise restaurants and commercial kitchens to:

Regularly check gas pipelines and cylinder connections for leaks.

Install gas leakage detectors and fire safety equipment.

Train staff in emergency response and fire safety protocols.

Ensure compliance with government-mandated safety inspections.

Community Reactions and Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked concerns among local business owners and residents, who are now urging stricter safety measures for eateries operating in crowded areas. Many have called for frequent inspections and better enforcement of safety guidelines to prevent future accidents.

As Hyderabad continues its rapid urban expansion, incidents like these highlight the pressing need for stronger safety regulations and awareness campaigns in commercial and residential spaces.

Authorities are expected to release more details once the investigation progresses. Meanwhile, residents and businesses in Ameerpet remain on high alert, emphasizing the importance of safety in public spaces.