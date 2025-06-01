LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Check the Latest Revised Rates Here!

New Delhi: In line with the monthly revision, LPG cylinder prices have been updated again, and this time there’s a slight reduction in the prices of commercial gas cylinders. Oil marketing companies have announced a cut of ₹24 on 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders, effective immediately.

Revised Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices City-wise

With the new rates coming into effect from June 1, 2025, here are the updated prices in key metro cities:

Delhi: ₹1,723.50

₹1,723.50 Kolkata: ₹1,826

₹1,826 Mumbai: ₹1,674.50

₹1,674.50 Chennai: ₹1,881

These reductions offer some relief to businesses and commercial establishments that rely on LPG for daily operations.

No Change in Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices

However, domestic LPG users have nothing to cheer about this month. The 14.2 kg household LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged, as confirmed by oil companies. This comes as a disappointment for millions of households hoping for some price relief.

Recent Price Trend of Commercial LPG Cylinders

The new ₹24 reduction in June follows previous cuts in:

May: ₹14.50

₹14.50 April: ₹41

This shows a consistent downward trend in commercial LPG rates over the last few months, potentially benefiting the hospitality and small business sectors.