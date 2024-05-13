Jammu & Kashmir

LS elections: 14.94% polling in Srinagar till 11 am, figure higher than 2019 total turnout

A 14.94 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, higher than the overall turnout of the 2019 elections for the seat in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official figures.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Voting started at 7 am in the constituency where polling is underway in the fourth round of the seven-phase general elections.

The redrawn Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has registered a poll percentage of 14.94 till 11 am, according to Election Commission figures. There are a total of 17.48 lakh eligible voters in Srinagar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the total turnout for the seat was around 14.43 per cent, while in 2014, it was 25.86 per cent.

This time, there was significant increase in turnout in most of the assembly segments of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Kangan assembly segment recorded 22.68 per cent, Ganderbal 21.44, Chadoora 22.30, Chrar-e-Sharief 22.20, Khansahib 19.70 and Rajpora 20.86 per cent till 11 am.

The turnout, however, was in single digits in Habba Kadal (6.12), Chanapora (8.12), Khanyar (9.43) and Lal Chowk (9.94).

Polling till now has been incident free. There was also no poll boycott.

