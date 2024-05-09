Hyderabad

LS poll contest between vote for development and ‘vote for jihad’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 2024 election is Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi and that it is a contest between vote for development and "vote for jihad".

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
LS poll contest between vote for development and 'vote for jihad': Amit Shah
LS poll contest between vote for development and 'vote for jihad': Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 2024 election is Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi and that it is a contest between vote for development and “vote for jihad”.

Related Stories
Shah Scheduled to Unveil Brahmaputra Riverfront Beautification Project on January 20th
Tej Pratap Yadav Suggests Lav-Kush Arrow May Only Affect BJP
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19

Addressing an election rally in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana, he said the election is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Bharatiya guarantee” against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chinese guarantee”.

Describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as a triangle of appeasement, he said the parties don’t let Ram Navami procession to take place and that they also oppose CAA.

“These people don’t allow the celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ (September 17). These people oppose CAA. These people want to run Telangana on the basis of Sharia and Quran,” he said.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button