LS polls: Cash, gold, liquor, “freebies” worth over Rs 202 crore seized in Telangana

Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor and articles intended to be given as freebies to influence voters, worth over Rs 202.52 crore so far, as part of implementing the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, elections officials said on Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
The cumulative seized amount includes Rs 76.65 crore in cash, gold, silver, and other valuables worth over Rs 29.62 crore, liquor worth over Rs 43.57 crore, drugs/narcotics valued at Rs 26.12 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 26.54 crore, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The state goes to the polls for its 17 Lok Sabha seats on May 13.

