LS polls: Karnataka BJP faced with internal dissent, challenges from allies

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the political landscape in Karnataka seems to be heating up with the BJP facing internal dissent and challenges from its allies.

The BJP, which is grappling with the prospect of former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa contesting independently from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, is facing the discontentment of former Chief Minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda, who was denied the Bengaluru North ticket.

Meanwhile, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is vying for the BJP ticket from Mandya, further complicating matters as the alliance partner JDS also seeks the same seat.

Reports suggest that Congress leaders are in touch with Sadananda Gowda to contest from Mysuru or Chikkaballapura constituencies, indicating a possible shift in allegiance.

Gowda is expected to address a press conference on Tuesday to reveal his plan of action.

Meanwhile, Sumalatha’s meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda indicates her alignment with the BJP, despite the uncertainty surrounding her candidacy in Mandya. “Prime Minister Modi has assured me they are not going to leave me or my workers,” she said. After her term as MP, she is expected to join the BJP officially.

The JDS’s refusal to back down from the Mandya seat further complicates the situation for the BJP, especially considering former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s declaration of contesting from Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar.

The BJP’s struggle to finalise candidates for constituencies like Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, and Chikkaballapura indicates internal disagreements and the complexity of coalition politics.