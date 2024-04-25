LS polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) releases party manifesto day before second phase

Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday released his party manifesto, a day before voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, focussing on stopping the “loot” of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday released his party manifesto, a day before voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, focussing on stopping the “loot” of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver.

Thackeray said the financial city, which he claimed was “moved to Gujarat”, will be built in Maharashtra, enabling employment opportunities in the state.

He said jobs will be created at the district level so that people from the state won’t have to migrate.

Through the INDIA government, Thackeray said, they will not only waive farm loans but also revise the conditions concerning crop insurance.

He said agricultural equipment and seeds will be made free of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

He also assured implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Committee report.

Eight seats in Maharashtra will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

