LSG win toss, ask DC to bat in IPL

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their must-win IPL match here on Tuesday.

Skipper Rishabh Pant is back for Delhi after serving his one-match suspension alongside Gulbadin Naib. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw miss out.

LSG have brought in Arshad Khan and Yudhvir Singh.

Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (w/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.