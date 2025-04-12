IPL 2025: LSG Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against GT

LUCKNOW: In an exciting IPL 2025 encounter, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Lucknow stadium on Saturday.

LSG made a strategic change to their lineup, bringing in Himmat Singh in place of Mitchell Marsh, who was unavailable due to a family emergency. Reports suggest Marsh opted out as his daughter is unwell.

Gujarat Titans also tweaked their playing XI, replacing Kulwant Khejrolia with Washington Sundar, adding balance to their bowling attack.

As both teams aim to gain momentum mid-season, this match is expected to be a key turning point in their campaigns.