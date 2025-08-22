Telangana

Lt Gen (Retd.) Harpal Singh Takes on Key Role as Advisor to Irrigation Department of Telangana

The state of Telangana has appointed retired Lt Gen Harpal Singh-former Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army-as advisor to the Irrigation & CAD department in an effort to hasten work on tunnels and other infrastructure.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav22 August 2025 - 13:27
Lt Gen (Retd.) Harpal Singh Takes on Key Role as Advisor to Irrigation Department of Telangana
Lt Gen (Retd.) Harpal Singh Takes on Key Role as Advisor to Irrigation Department of Telangana

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Lt Gen (Retd.) Harpal Singh will join the Irrigation and Command Area Development (CAD) department as an advisor with effect from Thursday, August 22, 2025.

With more than 40 years of illustrious career in the Indian army, Lt Gen Singh has great experience in strategic infrastructure development. He has served as the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation(BRO), Engineer-In-Chief of the Indian Army and managed some of the most crucial tunnel and infrastructure works in the country in these contexts.

Among the milestones of his work, one can note such projects as the Atal Tunnel through Rohtang Pass, the Theing Tunnel in Sikkim state and the Sela and Nechiphu tunnels in Arunachal Pradesh. These achievements confirm his potential to run construction work in harsh terrains.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Scope of the Advisor Role

Telangana Irrigation & CAD department is interested in implementing the rich experience of Lt Gen Singh in turnkey projects in resolving major irrigation tunnels-Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) being one of the major projects. His role will be to bring in enhanced engineering principles and accelerate the slow or challenging infrastructure projects.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said he had high expectations that this will help modernize the approach of the department. With the infusion of international norms, improved safety measures and scientific ways of engineering, Lt Gen Singh is leading a significant recovery in the aspect of restoring Telangana irrigation schemes.

Also Read: Hyderabad Introduces Traffic Marshal Scheme with High-Tech bikes to Increase the Road Safety

An Esteemed Career Beyond the Military

Lt Gen Singh is a civil engineer by training and obtained postgraduate development in infrastructure development in the United States. He is also confirmed by leadership positions in high profile bodies, including:

President, International Road Federation
Vice-Chairman,Institution of Civil Engineers (India)
President, Indian Institute of Bridge Engineers
Vice-President, Construction Industry Development Council

Combining military precision and technical expertise has allowed him to be a uniquely qualified adviser who could take on some of the most intricate problems of irrigation in Telangana.

Tags
Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav22 August 2025 - 13:27
Photo of Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav is a seasoned content strategist who chronicles the ever-evolving story of Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of the region's landscape: one day she is analyzing the real-world impact of Revanth Reddy's 'Six Guarantees,' and the next, she is investigating the rising cost of living that threatens Hyderabad's 'affordable' tag. She excels at connecting the dots between high-level policy, like the Dharani portal or Pharma City's development, and its direct effect on citizens—be it through urban flooding, school fee hikes, or the fight for green spaces. Whether crafting a hard-hitting exposé on the water mafia, a human-interest story on a viral street vendor, or a simple explainer on new traffic rules, Gayathri's work is defined by accuracy, nuance, and a deep understanding of the local context. Her command of SEO ensures these vital regional stories find and engage the widest possible audience.
Back to top button