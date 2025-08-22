Lt Gen (Retd.) Harpal Singh Takes on Key Role as Advisor to Irrigation Department of Telangana

Lt Gen (Retd.) Harpal Singh will join the Irrigation and Command Area Development (CAD) department as an advisor with effect from Thursday, August 22, 2025.

With more than 40 years of illustrious career in the Indian army, Lt Gen Singh has great experience in strategic infrastructure development. He has served as the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation(BRO), Engineer-In-Chief of the Indian Army and managed some of the most crucial tunnel and infrastructure works in the country in these contexts.

Among the milestones of his work, one can note such projects as the Atal Tunnel through Rohtang Pass, the Theing Tunnel in Sikkim state and the Sela and Nechiphu tunnels in Arunachal Pradesh. These achievements confirm his potential to run construction work in harsh terrains.

Scope of the Advisor Role

Telangana Irrigation & CAD department is interested in implementing the rich experience of Lt Gen Singh in turnkey projects in resolving major irrigation tunnels-Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) being one of the major projects. His role will be to bring in enhanced engineering principles and accelerate the slow or challenging infrastructure projects.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said he had high expectations that this will help modernize the approach of the department. With the infusion of international norms, improved safety measures and scientific ways of engineering, Lt Gen Singh is leading a significant recovery in the aspect of restoring Telangana irrigation schemes.

An Esteemed Career Beyond the Military

Lt Gen Singh is a civil engineer by training and obtained postgraduate development in infrastructure development in the United States. He is also confirmed by leadership positions in high profile bodies, including:

President, International Road Federation

Vice-Chairman,Institution of Civil Engineers (India)

President, Indian Institute of Bridge Engineers

Vice-President, Construction Industry Development Council

Combining military precision and technical expertise has allowed him to be a uniquely qualified adviser who could take on some of the most intricate problems of irrigation in Telangana.