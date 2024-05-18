L&T Hyderabad Metro Clarifies Extended Service Timings on Fridays and Mondays

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has clarified recent media reports regarding Hyderabad Metro Rail service timings extension and our regular operating hours are from 6 am to 11 pm only.

However, on a trial basis for the convenience of passengers, we offer extended service hours on all Fridays and Mondays only.

On Fridays, the last train departs at 11:45 PM instead of 11:00 PM, offering an additional 45 minutes of service. On Mondays, the first train departs at 5:30 AM instead of 6:00 AM, offering an additional 30 minutes of service.

As mentioned, this is on a trial basis, a final decision will be taken depending upon the demand and examining the feasibility of adjusting the maintenance schedule of track and trains.

We request the media to take note of these timings to avoid any confusion, stated L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited.