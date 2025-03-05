Lucknow Court Fines Rahul Gandhi ₹200 for This Reason

Lucknow: A Lucknow court has imposed a fine of ₹200 on Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for failing to appear during a hearing related to his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) also issued a stern warning, stating that legal action could be initiated if Gandhi does not appear in court on April 14.

The case stems from a controversial statement made by Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Akola, where he referred to Veer Savarkar as a “British servant and a pensioner.” This led to a legal complaint filed by Nripendra Pandey, who later approached the Allahabad High Court seeking action against the Congress MP.

During the hearing, lawyer Pranshu Agarwal represented Rahul Gandhi and submitted an application requesting exemption from personal appearance. However, the court rejected the request and insisted on his presence in the next hearing.

Petitioner Nripendra Pandey informed the court that Rahul Gandhi had ignored repeated summons, urging strict action against him. The ACJM court in Lucknow is currently hearing the case, and further proceedings will depend on Gandhi’s compliance with the April 14 deadline.