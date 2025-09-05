Hyderabad

Lunar Eclipse: Hyderabad Temples, Including Chilkur Balaji, to Shut Doors Temporarily

Several temples in the city will remain temporarily closed on the occasion of the lunar eclipse, which will occur between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 September 2025 - 19:11
Hyderabad: Several temples in the city will remain temporarily closed on the occasion of the lunar eclipse, which will occur between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The Chilkur Balaji Temple announced on Friday that it will be closed from 4 pm on Sunday, September 7. According to the temple administration, it will reopen for darshan at 8 am on Monday, September 8, after a special abhishekam, when devotees will be allowed to enter.

Similarly, all Sri Venkateswara temples in Hyderabad managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will also remain closed in accordance with official directives.

Meanwhile, the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta and the Birla Mandir will also be closed during the eclipse and reopened afterward.

This move has been taken in line with traditional beliefs and religious customs, ensuring that devotees can perform worship and darshan after the eclipse.

