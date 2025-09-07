Lunar Eclipse Tonight: What to Do If You Accidentally Look at It

The year’s final lunar eclipse will begin late on Sunday night, September 7, at 9:58 PM, and will end in the early hours of September 8 at 1:26 AM. In Hindu tradition, lunar eclipses are regarded as highly inauspicious, and people are advised not to watch the event directly or carry out important activities during this time.

Astrologers believe that seeing a lunar eclipse, even unintentionally, can bring about what is called “Chandra Dosha” — a fault linked to the Moon that may influence a person’s state of mind, career, and personal life. Many also see it as a sign of negative planetary energy.

So what happens if someone accidentally catches a glimpse of the eclipse? According to Hindu belief, there are specific remedies to counteract its effects. Devotees are advised to engage in prayer, perform purification rituals, and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is traditionally associated with the Moon. Acts of charity, particularly donations linked to lunar and shadow planets, are also considered powerful ways to neutralize the dosha.

Priests and scholars emphasize that these remedies are effective only if the eclipse was seen by mistake. If one intentionally views the eclipse, scriptures suggest that its negative impact must be endured without remedy.

As the celestial event unfolds tonight, millions will follow age-old traditions — from prayers to charity — in the hope of protecting themselves from the eclipse’s supposed ill effects.