Luxury Car Racing Chaos in Hyderabad: Vehicle Crashes Near HiTech City’s Nilofer Café

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident near Nilofer Café in HiTech City, a group of youth were seen engaging in dangerous car racing and stunts using luxury vehicles, raising concerns over public safety and road discipline.

One Car Crashes Into Parked Vehicles

Eyewitnesses reported that the drivers were racing at extremely high speeds and performing hazardous stunts on a busy street. During the chaos, one of the cars lost control and crashed into two parked vehicles, causing significant damage.

Driver Flees the Scene

Following the crash, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. Local residents alerted authorities, and the Hyderabad police arrived at the scene shortly after to assess the situation and begin an investigation.

Public Concern Over Road Safety

The incident has sparked public outrage, with many demanding stricter enforcement of traffic laws and surveillance in key city areas, particularly those frequented by youth during late hours.