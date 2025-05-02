LVR Memorial Basketball Championship 2025 Kicks Off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 1st Annual LVR Memorial Basketball Championship 2025 was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the VPG Playground, Chaderghat, Hyderabad. The event was formally launched by Sri Kaleru Venkatesh, MLA of Amberpet, who interacted with the players and extended his best wishes to all participants.

Prominent dignitaries present at the inauguration included Sri R. Sridhar Reddy, President of the Telangana Basketball Association, Sri P. Malla Reddy, Secretary of TOA, Sri Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of Techno Paints & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sri Norman Issac, Chairman of the Technical Committee (BFI), L. Manjit Reddy, elder son of Late Sri L.V. Reddy, and A. Prudhrishwar Reddy, General Secretary of the Telangana Basketball Association.

During the opening ceremony, Sri Kaleru Venkatesh also served the ball to officially commence the tournament, marking a symbolic start to the high-energy event.

The championship has drawn significant participation, with 28 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams from across the region competing. The tournament promises exciting action and is scheduled to culminate with the finals on May 9, 2025.

The event was efficiently organized by Sri S. Prasad and Sri Amrit Raj, who also delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the organizing committee. The championship honors the legacy of Late Sri L.V. Reddy, with a focus on promoting basketball talent and sportsmanship among the youth.