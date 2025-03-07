Shama Mohamed Defends Mohammed Shami Amid Fasting Controversy

A controversy has erupted after Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was seen consuming an energy drink during the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai. A cleric criticized Shami for not observing roza (fasting) during Ramzan, leading to a heated debate.

Cleric Calls Shami’s Act a ‘Sin’

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, condemned Shami for not fasting.

“In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all,” Razvi said.

He emphasized that fasting is obligatory in Islam, and skipping it without a valid reason is considered a sin. While acknowledging that playing cricket is not wrong, he urged Shami to fulfill his religious responsibilities.

Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Defends Shami

Congress leader Shama Mohamed has come out in support of Shami, highlighting that Islam allows exceptions for fasting, especially for those engaged in physically demanding activities or traveling.

“In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are traveling, we don’t need to fast. Mohammed Shami is traveling, and he’s not at his own place. He’s playing a sport where he can be very thirsty,” Mohamed said.

She stressed that Islam is a scientific religion and that deeds hold more importance than rituals.

Shama Mohamed’s Controversial Remarks on Rohit Sharma

Shama Mohamed, who is now backing Shami, was recently at the center of a controversy for fat-shaming Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. During India’s match against New Zealand, she criticized Rohit for his weight and called him “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had.”

However, after India’s victory against Australia in the semi-finals, she expressed her excitement.

“I am very, very happy today that India has won the semi-finals against Australia under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma,” she said, also congratulating Virat Kohli for his milestone of 1000 runs in ICC knockouts.

India’s Road to the Champions Trophy Final

India secured a place in the Champions Trophy final after defeating Australia in the semi-finals. Earlier, India topped Group A with a 44-run victory over New Zealand.

The debate over Shami’s fasting continues, but the Indian squad remains focused on their upcoming final match.