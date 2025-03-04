MAA E.N.T. Achieves Major Milestone: Over 700 Successful Cochlear Implant Surgeries from Inception

Hyderabad: MAA E.N.T., a pioneer in Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) care, proudly celebrates World Hearing Day, a global event dedicated to raising awareness about hearing loss and the importance of early detection and intervention.

This year’s theme, “Hear the Future,” emphasizes the need for proactive hearing care solutions to help millions worldwide.

On this occasion, Chief Guest Konda Surekha, Minister for Forest and Environment and Endowments, lauded MAA E.N.T. for its remarkable contribution to hearing care and felicitated the team of doctors and specialists for their dedication to transforming lives through cutting-edge treatment.

MAA E.N.T.: A Trailblazer in Cochlear Implantation and Hearing Care

Since its establishment in 2001, MAA E.N.T. has set the gold standard in ENT care, with a focus on cochlear implantation and auditory rehabilitation. With a state-of-the-art facility and a team of highly skilled professionals, MAA E.N.T. has successfully performed over 700+ cochlear implant surgeries, restoring hearing ability and transforming the lives of countless individuals and families.

Unmatched Success in Cochlear Implant Rehabilitation

Cochlear implantation is not just about surgery; rehabilitation plays a crucial role in the patient’s journey to hearing recovery. MAA E.N.T. is home to a world-class rehabilitation team that specializes in auditory-verbal therapy (AVT) and cochlear implant mapping, ensuring that patients—especially children—achieve their maximum hearing potential.

Children who undergo cochlear implants at MAA E.N.T. develop spoken language skills, reach academic milestones, and integrate seamlessly into mainstream education.

The rehabilitation team provides ongoing training and support, allowing patients to thrive both socially and academically.

Expert Leadership Driving Excellence in Hearing Care

Under the leadership of Dr. K.R. Meghanadh, a renowned ENT surgeon and mentor of the Cochlear Implantation Program, MAA E.N.T. has set benchmark standards in surgical excellence and medical training. The expert team includes Dr. Sujitha Reddy, Dr. Murtuza, and Dr. Lakshith, who collectively contribute to MAA E.N.T.’s high success rate.

The hospital’s rehabilitation team, led by renowned audiologist Mr. Vikas, along with AVT specialists Mr. Ramu and Mrs. Kalyani, plays an instrumental role in post-surgical care and auditory therapy. Their expertise has helped thousands of children and adults regain their hearing ability, reinforcing MAA E.N.T.’s commitment to comprehensive hearing care.

MAA E.N.T.’s Commitment to Early Detection & Community Outreach

Hearing loss, when detected early, can be effectively treated and managed. MAA E.N.T. has launched several community outreach programs to promote early detection and intervention, ensuring that hearing impairments are identified and treated at the right time.

Free Hearing Screenings for Infants : As part of its mission to promote early detection, MAA E.N.T. offers free hearing screenings for all children under two years of age .

: As part of its mission to promote early detection, MAA E.N.T. offers for all children under . Newborn Hearing Screening Camps : The hospital has conducted newborn hearing screening programs in government maternity hospitals , screening over 5,000 babies in the last three years alone.

: The hospital has conducted in , screening in the last three years alone. Auditory Sensitivity Tests : These specialized tests help in the early detection of hearing issues before significant damage occurs, allowing for timely intervention.

: These specialized tests help in the before significant damage occurs, allowing for timely intervention. Free ENT Medical Camps in Remote Areas: MAA E.N.T. extends its expertise to underserved communities, having provided free ENT screenings and treatment to over 4,000 patients in remote areas.

A Premier Institution for ENT Training and Treatment

Beyond patient care, MAA E.N.T. serves as a leading training institution for aspiring ENT specialists. Through structured training programs, workshops, and mentorship, MAA E.N.T. continues to shape the next generation of ENT surgeons and audiologists.

The Vision Behind the Cochlear Implant Program

Mrs. Sunitha Kumar, Managing Director of MAA Group, shared her thoughts on the life-changing impact of the Cochlear Implant Program:

“The Cochlear Implant Program is a groundbreaking initiative that paves the way for a society where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can live with dignity and equality. We invite everyone to join us in this extraordinary cause to create a lasting impact and empower individuals to reach their fullest potential.”

About MAA E.N.T.: A Pioneer in Advanced Hearing Care

MAA E.N.T. is a leading healthcare institution specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of Ear, Nose, Throat, and Head & Neck disorders. Recognized for its pioneering work in cochlear implantation and auditory rehabilitation, the hospital has transformed thousands of lives through innovative treatments and unwavering patient support.

Why Choose MAA E.N.T.?