Maa, I Didn’t Steal Chips”: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After False Theft Allegation Whera it is?

Kolkata: A heartbreaking incident has emerged from West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district where a 12-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after being falsely accused of stealing a packet of chips. The tragic episode unfolded in the Panskura area and has triggered widespread public anger.

The Accusation and Public Humiliation

The victim, identified as Krishnaendu Das, a 7th-grade student, visited a local shop owned by Shubhankar Dikshit on Thursday evening to buy a packet of chips. With the shopkeeper unavailable at the counter, Krishnaendu reportedly picked up a pack of Kurkure, assuming he could pay later.

However, as he was about to leave, the shopkeeper emerged and confronted the boy. Despite Krishnaendu’s explanation that he intended to pay once the shopkeeper returned, Shubhankar accused him of theft, slapped him in public, and forced him to kneel in humiliation. He even summoned the boy’s mother and abused her in front of others.

Heartbreaking Suicide Note: “Maa, I Didn’t Steal Chips”

Later that evening, Krishnaendu locked himself inside his home and consumed pesticide. He left behind a suicide note in which he wrote, “Maa, I didn’t steal chips. I was waiting when uncle (shopkeeper) wasn’t there. I saw the packet lying there and took it. I love Kurkure. These are my last words. Please forgive me for drinking poison.”

His family discovered him unconscious with the bottle of pesticide and the note by his side. He was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the ICU, but sadly succumbed to poisoning during treatment.

Accused Shopkeeper Goes Missing

Following the news of the boy’s death, the shopkeeper Shubhankar Dikshit, who is also reportedly a traffic police volunteer, closed his shop and absconded. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Public Reaction and Call for Justice

The incident has sparked massive outrage both locally and on social media. Residents and child rights activists have demanded strict legal action against the shopkeeper. Authorities confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, and the police are searching for the accused.